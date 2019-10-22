LisaRaye McCoy Says She Had To Go 'South Side Chicago' On Stacey Dash During ‘Single Ladies’ Filming

Written by Moriba Cummings

LisaRaye McCoy is on a roll. After exposing her All of Us co-star Duane Martin for allegedly scheming to break up her marriage, the actress has set her sights on another former colleague — her former Single Ladies co-lead Stacey Dash. During her Uncensored episode that aired on TV One this past Sunday, LisaRaye opened up about her tumultuous working relationship with conservative commentator Dash on the VH1 series. In fact, she recalled a time the two of them got close to having a physical altercation, sparked by the Clueless star putting her hand in the actress' face.

"Stacey [Dash] auditioned for Single Ladies. Something took a turn one night when we were filming and she put her finger up in my face and she said, 'You don't tell me anything!'" she said in the clip, holding onto her stomach. "Every bit of South Side Chicago was brewing up in here." After adding that a deafening silence took over the set, LisaRaye said she sternly advised Dash to back off. "That made me go, 'Stacey, if you don't get your finger out my face...' but that was all I had to say," she said. Watch her explain the altercation, below:

.@staceydash if you don’t get your finger out of my face!” Don’t miss tomorrow nights explosive episode of #Uncensored @TheRealLRaye1 at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/sn7hd2ciBa — TV One (@tvonetv) October 19, 2019

This isn't the first time that LisaRaye has opened up about her "disagreements" with Dash while filming the series. In a 2012 interview with Jet, she admitted that she was "disappointed" that they both could not hash out their differences during one season. Dash did not return for the series' second season. "Yes, there was a disagreement over a scene. And it really wasn't with me," she said at the time. "It was with the director. I think it was about 2 or 3 a.m. and we'd been shooting all damn day. Stacey tried to argue with the director about a line. And I'm like, 'Girl, if you don't say what the director wants you to say...' It wasn't that serious at first, but it went there." After admitting that she "just wanted us to move forward," LisaRaye added that "the argument took on a life of its own." She later admitted that she was somewhat involved in Dash not returning to the show.