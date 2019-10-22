Wendy Williams Accuses Meghan Markle Of ‘Lying To Get Sympathy’

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Meghan Markle recently opened up about how she's dealing with the racist British media's harsh treatment of her since becoming a member of the royal family, and social media has praised her for her vulnerability in the moment. Wendy Williams, however, does not seem to have the same soft spot for the Duchess of Sussex, and she let that be known during Tuesday's (October 22) episode of her morning talk show.
According to Radar Online, during the "Hot Topics" segment of the episode, Williams slammed Markle's claim that her friends tried to warn her not to marry Prince Harry, and accused her of lying.
"You know who warned her? Some hating-a*s girlfriend of hers," Williams said. "You know what I'm saying? Like, you meet a prince, and your friend is going to tell you not to marry? Or Meghan's lying to try to [get] sympathy."
Williams went on to play a clip from the new documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, in which the former actress claimed she didn't "get it" when her friends warned her about the British media's unhealthy obsession with the royals.
"Yes, you did," Williams said after the clip ended. "You knew exactly what you were doing... Please don't try to garner sympathy from us. You knew what you were doing. By the way, your friend is a hater, and so whoever told you that — if someone in fact told you that — she needs to be dismissed."
After assuring her audience that she really does like the royal couple, Williams added, "But her? There's something about her. You know what I'm saying? And you know what, um, girl, um, Meghan? Meghan, don't be surprised that the paparazzi are everywhere. Of course — because you're now a royal."
Continuing to take jabs at Markle, Williams added, "They weren't following you when you were on Suits. We didn't even know who you were! Except when you came for employment here at Wendy and wanted to be one of our runway models."
She didn't even end there — Attacking her one last time, she said, "Meghan Markle, nobody feels sorry for you. You know what you were signing up for, girl!"
SMH.
