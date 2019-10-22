Wendy Williams Accuses Meghan Markle Of ‘Lying To Get Sympathy’

Meghan Markle recently opened up about how she's dealing with the racist British media's harsh treatment of her since becoming a member of the royal family, and social media has praised her for her vulnerability in the moment. Wendy Williams, however, does not seem to have the same soft spot for the Duchess of Sussex, and she let that be known during Tuesday's (October 22) episode of her morning talk show.

According to Radar Online, during the "Hot Topics" segment of the episode, Williams slammed Markle's claim that her friends tried to warn her not to marry Prince Harry, and accused her of lying.

"You know who warned her? Some hating-a*s girlfriend of hers," Williams said. "You know what I'm saying? Like, you meet a prince, and your friend is going to tell you not to marry? Or Meghan's lying to try to [get] sympathy."

Williams went on to play a clip from the new documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, in which the former actress claimed she didn't "get it" when her friends warned her about the British media's unhealthy obsession with the royals.