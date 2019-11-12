Wendy Williams And Robyn Crawford Almost Came To Blows Over Rude Comments About Whitney Houston Relationship

Written by Moriba Cummings

Whitney Houston and Robyn Crawford once planned to confront Wendy Williams outside the former DJ's radio studio back in the day after hearing her discussing their allegedly romantic relationship on the air. Crawford, who was Houston's closest friend and confidant, is currently on the promo trail for her new book, A Song for You: My Life With Whitney Houston. During her most recent stop at Williams' daytime talk show, Crawford, who is now married with children, opened up about her and the music icon's plan to stake out and speak with the gossip queen face to face. "[After] a long day's work, we'd get in the car, the radio was on... everyone lived by the radio back then," Crawford told Williams during the interview. "We're in the car and you're like... talking like you lived with us, like you're roommates with us."

Crawford added that Houston made it clear that she did not care for Williams' method of reporting, and this motivated them to head down to the DJ-turned-TV host's workplace to have a chat. "We'd be in the car and Whitney would be like, 'Who is she? Who is this woman? I don't even know what she looks like!'" she recalled. "Our plan was to go down to Hudson Street... waiting for you right outside." While the audience erupted in applause, Williams replied, "Robyn, I can't even fight! I would've run!" While it appeared that the duo planned to jump Williams on site, Crawford made it clear that they never planned on things going that far. "We weren't going to fight you," she reassured the host. "We just wanted to see you face to face and have a chat." Take a look at the clip, below:

CAN SOMEONE PLEASE HELP ME OFF OF THIS FLOOR??! pic.twitter.com/WF1L0IGS3U — shar jossell (@SharSaysSo) November 11, 2019

Elsewhere in the sit-down interview, Williams told Crawford that, based on what she wrote in the memoir, everything she gossiped about on the radio "all came true." "A lot of what I said is in this book!" she told her on her purple couch.