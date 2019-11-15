Naturi Naughton Responds After 50 Cent’s Cruel Trolling Of Her Hair

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 30: Actress Naturi Naughton (L) and Executive Producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attend STARZ' "Power" season 6 Mid-Season Finale advanced screening and reception at MPA Theater on October 30, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for STARZ)

Naturi Naughton Responds After 50 Cent’s Cruel Trolling Of Her Hair

The rapper went after his "Power" co-star for a second time.

Published 16 hours ago

Written by Moriba Cummings

50 Cent is known just as much for being a professional troll as he is an actor, and while his efforts seem to usually get the masses laughing, his latest dig at Power co-star Naturi Naughton saw him go a bit too far.

The rapper, who is also the Starz drama's executive producer, took a break from Instagram but resumed his trolling on Twitter to poke fun at the actress' hairstyle.

After catching heat for mocking her hair earlier this month, 50 repeated the offense on Wednesday (November 13), this time comparing her to the character Goro from Mortal Kombat.

RELATED: Naturi Naughton Admits She Was 'Embarrassed' Over Split With Boyfriend Months After Their Daughter's Birth

"Who the f**k did this, POWER is #1," he captioned the offensive post.

The former 3LW star first responded to 50 on Twitter, writing, "Did we have a fight and I not know about it? So confused," before expounding a bit more in an Instagram post.

"There's so much I wanna say but... You don't even have an Instagram account so... why waste my characters or come out of my CHARACTER!" she captioned a screenshot of their Twitter exchange. "But do pick up a copy of my upcoming book: #whatNOTtoDoWhenYoureABoss #ImNotACharacter #IAmARealPerson #IAmAWoman #IamABlackWoman."

SMH. Really though — when will it stop?

(Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for STARZ)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs

2019 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS

NOVEMBER 17 8/7C

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC