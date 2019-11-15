Naturi Naughton Responds After 50 Cent’s Cruel Trolling Of Her Hair

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
50 Cent is known just as much for being a professional troll as he is an actor, and while his efforts seem to usually get the masses laughing, his latest dig at Power co-star Naturi Naughton saw him go a bit too far.
The rapper, who is also the Starz drama's executive producer, took a break from Instagram but resumed his trolling on Twitter to poke fun at the actress' hairstyle.
After catching heat for mocking her hair earlier this month, 50 repeated the offense on Wednesday (November 13), this time comparing her to the character Goro from Mortal Kombat.
RELATED: Naturi Naughton Admits She Was 'Embarrassed' Over Split With Boyfriend Months After Their Daughter's Birth
"Who the f**k did this, POWER is #1," he captioned the offensive post.
The former 3LW star first responded to 50 on Twitter, writing, "Did we have a fight and I not know about it? So confused," before expounding a bit more in an Instagram post.
"There's so much I wanna say but... You don't even have an Instagram account so... why waste my characters or come out of my CHARACTER!" she captioned a screenshot of their Twitter exchange. "But do pick up a copy of my upcoming book: #whatNOTtoDoWhenYoureABoss #ImNotACharacter #IAmARealPerson #IAmAWoman #IamABlackWoman."
SMH. Really though — when will it stop?
(Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for STARZ)
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
days
Presented by
COMMENTS