Naturi Naughton Responds After 50 Cent’s Cruel Trolling Of Her Hair

50 Cent is known just as much for being a professional troll as he is an actor, and while his efforts seem to usually get the masses laughing, his latest dig at Power co-star Naturi Naughton saw him go a bit too far.

The rapper, who is also the Starz drama's executive producer, took a break from Instagram but resumed his trolling on Twitter to poke fun at the actress' hairstyle.

After catching heat for mocking her hair earlier this month, 50 repeated the offense on Wednesday (November 13), this time comparing her to the character Goro from Mortal Kombat.