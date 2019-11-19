Meghan Markle Addresses Her Relationship With Her Estranged Father In Lawsuit Against British Media

Meghan Markle is tired of all of the rumors swirling about her life since becoming a member of the Royal Family, and now she is firing back at the British tabloids, namely famed publication The Daily Mail.

According to People, in court documents associated with a lawsuit the Duchess has filed against the tabloid, Markle addressed everything from reports of her lavish New York City baby shower to her rocky relationship with her father.

In the suit, filed on November 11, Markle shut down a slew of rumors. However, one of the most egregious she addressed was the publication's decision to print a private letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, in the midst of their strained relationship.

Markle claimed that not only was the letter made public without her permission, but the paper also "omitted or suppressed parts of the letter amount to almost half of the actual contents."

"The omitted parts demonstrate the claimant's care for her father and others, as well as her concern about the UK tabloid media exploiting her father," the documents continued.