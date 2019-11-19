Meghan Markle Addresses Her Relationship With Her Estranged Father In Lawsuit Against British Media

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Meghan Markle is tired of all of the rumors swirling about her life since becoming a member of the Royal Family, and now she is firing back at the British tabloids, namely famed publication The Daily Mail.
According to People, in court documents associated with a lawsuit the Duchess has filed against the tabloid, Markle addressed everything from reports of her lavish New York City baby shower to her rocky relationship with her father.
In the suit, filed on November 11, Markle shut down a slew of rumors. However, one of the most egregious she addressed was the publication's decision to print a private letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, in the midst of their strained relationship.
Markle claimed that not only was the letter made public without her permission, but the paper also "omitted or suppressed parts of the letter amount to almost half of the actual contents."
"The omitted parts demonstrate the claimant's care for her father and others, as well as her concern about the UK tabloid media exploiting her father," the documents continued.
The documents also slammed reports that Markle never asked about the status of her father's health and that she refused to assist him financially and medically. Markle added that the letter shows that she "has a long history of looking after her father's welfare and trying to find solutions to any health problems."
Elsewhere in the legal documents, Markle addressed reports that her mother was not invited to her lavish baby shower in New York City.
"The claimant's mother was of course invited, and the claimant was offered to buy her airline tickets," it stated. "However, her mother was unable to attend due to work commitments."
She also stated that reports that claimed the shower was only open to celebrity friends that Markle made after gaining her new Royal status are completely false.
"The baby shower (which actually cost a tiny fraction of the $300,000 falsely stated in the article) was organized and hosted by one of her best friends from university," the document states. "The 15 guests who attended the shower were close friends and included long-term friendships, some of which had existed for over 20 year."
The publication has since responded to Markle's suit, stating that they stand behind their articles.
"There is nothing in this document which changes that position," a representative for the publication said.
