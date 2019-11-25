Deyjah Harris’ Mother Seems To React To T.I.’s ‘Red Table Talk’ Interview On Instagram

Almost everyone on social media weighed in over T.I.’s assertion that he accompanies his 18-year-old daughter Deyjah Harris to to the gynecologist to ensure she’s still a virgin. It caused such an uproar that it figuratively forced the Atlanta rapper to publicly address his controversial comments.

Appearing on Red Table Talk Monday (November 25), T.I. refuted some of the notions of what he said, claiming he never said he was in any examining room with his daughter and a doctor.

“Let me set this record straight. I was never in any exam room, that was an assumption, a falsity,” he said during the interview with Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, and wife Tiny Harris. “I never said it was being done present day as an 18-year-old. I never said her mother wasn’t present.”

But he also may have raised some eyebrows when he claimed he had no idea that his comments would’ve created such a stir.

Now, Deyjah’s mother is speaking out. Ms. Niko, also known as Ranniqua, took to her Instagram Story and seemingly shaded her child’s father.

“...WHEW CHILE, THE NARCISSISM…” she wrote.