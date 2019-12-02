Charmaine From 'Black Ink Crew: Chicago' Is Pregnant

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 10: Charmaine visits Build Series to discuss "Black Ink Crew Chicago" at Build Studio on July 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Steve Zak Photography/WireImage)

Charmaine From 'Black Ink Crew: Chicago' Is Pregnant

The reality star shared the news on social media.

Published 14 hours ago

Written by Moriba Cummings

Congratulations are in order for Black Ink Crew: Chicago star Charmaine, who recently announced that she and her husband, Neek, are expecting!

The reality star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a clip of herself during one of her ultrasound appointments. In the video, she revealed that she is 20 weeks along and has another 20 to go until their bundle of joy arrives in March 2020.

RELATED: 'Black Ink Crew' Star Alex Robinson Slaps Co-Stars Ceaser And Teddy With $1 Million Lawsuit

"Expecting Baby Bey March 2020," she captioned the post. "Shoutout to Momma Glenda. She was so excited. The night before she unexpectedly passed away she said, 'I still can't believe my baby is having a baby!' I'll never forget those words. This has been an emotional roller coaster but I'm blessed to be bringing life into this world. #BabyBey."

Take a look below:

Charmaine first revealed to her fans in October 2019 that her mother suddenly passed away. Before her death, however, she learned of her daughter's pregnancy.

We wish Charmaine a happy and healthy pregnancy.

(Photo by Steve Zak Photography/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs