Charmaine From 'Black Ink Crew: Chicago' Is Pregnant

Congratulations are in order for Black Ink Crew: Chicago star Charmaine, who recently announced that she and her husband, Neek, are expecting!
The reality star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a clip of herself during one of her ultrasound appointments. In the video, she revealed that she is 20 weeks along and has another 20 to go until their bundle of joy arrives in March 2020.
"Expecting Baby Bey March 2020," she captioned the post. "Shoutout to Momma Glenda. She was so excited. The night before she unexpectedly passed away she said, 'I still can't believe my baby is having a baby!' I'll never forget those words. This has been an emotional roller coaster but I'm blessed to be bringing life into this world. #BabyBey."
Take a look below:
Charmaine first revealed to her fans in October 2019 that her mother suddenly passed away. Before her death, however, she learned of her daughter's pregnancy.
We wish Charmaine a happy and healthy pregnancy.
