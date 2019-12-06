A 'Love & Hip Hop' Star Announced Her Pregnancy With An Emotional Instagram Post

There’s a new baby on the way!

Written by Moriba Cummings

Former Love & Hip Hop star Hazel E's life is changing right before our eyes. Exactly two months after announcing her engagement to model and TV personality Devon Waller, she shared that the two are expecting their first child together.

Hazel confirmed that their bundle of joy will arrive next year in an Instagram post chronicling her ultrasound appointment.

"I'm so nervous, happy, and anxious to take this journey but God had a plan when he placed you in my life @devonwallerofficial," she wrote. "We went half & made it thru the first trimester!"

Take a look at the post, below:

Congratulations to the couple on their big news. We wish Hazel E a healthy pregnancy and safe delivery.

(Photo: VH1)

