A 'Love & Hip Hop' Star Announced Her Pregnancy With An Emotional Instagram Post

Former Love & Hip Hop star Hazel E's life is changing right before our eyes. Exactly two months after announcing her engagement to model and TV personality Devon Waller, she shared that the two are expecting their first child together.
Hazel confirmed that their bundle of joy will arrive next year in an Instagram post chronicling her ultrasound appointment.
"I'm so nervous, happy, and anxious to take this journey but God had a plan when he placed you in my life @devonwallerofficial," she wrote. "We went half & made it thru the first trimester!"
Take a look at the post, below:
View this post on Instagram
He put that lil 👼🏽 in my ultrasound. I’m so nervous, happy, and anxious to take this journey but God had a plan when he placed you in my life @devonwallerofficial . We went half & made it thru the first trimester! (I wasn’t gone hide it from y’all forever, just wanted to make sure we secured the 👶🏽) 🙌🏽 #2020Baby #omgimfinnabeawholemom & a Wife #GodAnsweredAllMyPrayers 🙏🏽
Congratulations to the couple on their big news. We wish Hazel E a healthy pregnancy and safe delivery.
(Photo: VH1)
