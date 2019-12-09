Cassie Gives Birth To Her First Child With Husband Alex Fine

attends the VH1's 3rd Annual "Dear Mama: A Love Letter To Moms" - Cocktail Reception at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on May 3, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Cassie Gives Birth To Her First Child With Husband Alex Fine

The couple reportedly tied the knot in September.

Published 10 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Cassie is officially a mother.

TMZ reported Monday (December 9) the 33-year-old singer welcomed her first child Frankie into the world, weighing in at 8 pounds, four ounces and measuring at just over 21 inches long.

The birth reportedly happened on Friday at a Los Angeles County hospital.

RELATED: Cassie’s Epic Baby Shower: The Mom-To-Be Explains Why She Wasn’t Originally ‘Down’ To Be A Pregnant Bride

This is Cassie’s first child with husband Alex Fine. The two reportedly tied the knot in September, one month after they were engaged.

Back in June, Cassie revealed she was pregnant.

Congrats to Cassie and Alex!

Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs