Cassie Gives Birth To Her First Child With Husband Alex Fine

Cassie is officially a mother.
TMZ reported Monday (December 9) the 33-year-old singer welcomed her first child Frankie into the world, weighing in at 8 pounds, four ounces and measuring at just over 21 inches long.
The birth reportedly happened on Friday at a Los Angeles County hospital.
This is Cassie’s first child with husband Alex Fine. The two reportedly tied the knot in September, one month after they were engaged.
Back in June, Cassie revealed she was pregnant.
Congrats to Cassie and Alex!
Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images
