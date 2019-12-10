Pepa’s Daughter Auditioned To Play Her In Salt-N-Pepa Biopic But Got Rejected For A Surprising Reason

You’d think Pepa’s daughter, Egypt Criss, would be a shoe-in to play her mother in the upcoming Salt-N-Pepa Lifetime biopic, but apparently that’s not the case.

Mother and daughter recently appeared on The Real and explained how they prepared for the audition for the role of Pepa in the limited series.

"Egypt did audition for the role to play me and... let me tell you the funny thing," Pepa, whose legal name is Sandra Denton, explained. "When I was prepping her to play me, I was like practicing with her, 'This is what I did then. This is how it happened.' Because it was my story.

"When she went for the audition — because you know I’m going to let her do the whole process — she came back out like, 'Mom, everything you taught me was wrong,'” she continued.

"It was the opposite,” Egypt confirmed. “She was like, 'Oh, but it's me though?' I was like, 'They didn't want it like that,' it was the opposite. I was like 'Oh, so never mind.'"