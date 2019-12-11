Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She And Will Were Once Accused Of Starving Willow Smith

On Monday’s episode of Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that in 2014, she and Will Smith were accused of starving Willow Smith. The accusations were so serious that CPS (Child Protective Services) were called.

It all began with a photo of a 13-year-old Willow in bed with a shirtless family friend, Moises Arias, who was 20 at the time. Some interpreted the photo as inappropriate but the speculation over the photo caused someone to file a complaint and CPS visited their home.



Willow said, “I was looking at the lady and the whole time I was thinking, ‘You could be helping so many kids right now, and you’re wasting your time with a child who has everything they need,'” she said.

Pinkett Smith said the social worker was “a nice lady” and knew no one was being abused.



They also laughed how Willow greeted the social worker with a bowl of cereal in her hand. “They already think we’re starving you, you’re going to walk in with a bowl of cereal at two o’clock and say this is your first meal! I was like, ‘Lord Jesus take the wheel,'” Jada said.

Willow explained, “I walked in with a bowl of cereal specifically because I knew that they said you were starving me. I was like, ‘You know what? I’m going to walk in with food and eat the entire time! I’m going to eat throughout the entire interview!”



Nonetheless, Jada said the incident helped them bond together as a family, “We really locked up together as a family. It was like, ‘Oh, we’re getting attacked,’ so the kids got to see for the first time why Will and I had been so protective.”