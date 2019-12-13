Niecy Nash’s Marriage Reportedly Fell Apart Over Cosmetic Surgery And Graphic Sex Scenes

Niecy Nash has filed for divorce after two months of separation from her husband of eight years, Jay Tucker.

According to TMZ, the 49-year-old actress and comedian ended her marriage with her second husband due to the strain of living in different cities as well as tensions over her graphic sex scenes on the TNT show Claws and cosmetic surgery she underwent.

The couple was married during a TLC-televised lavish ceremony in Malibu in May 2011.

In an Instagram post shortly after the Daily Mail published an initial story about the couple filing for divorce in October, Nash confirmed that her and Tucker were better off as friends rather than lovers.

“We believe in the beauty of truth. Always have. Our truth is that in this season of our lives, we are better friends than partners in marriage,” Nash captioned the post. “Our union was such a gorgeous ride. And as we go our separate ways now, we feel fortunate for the love we share - present tense. Thank you all out there for your support of us as a couple over the last eight years. We are grateful.”