‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Teddy Ruks Ties The Knot

Written by Alexis Reese

Teddy Ruks from Black Ink Crew: New York revealed that he jumped the broom with his girlfriend, Euni. If you’re wondering who she is, it’s because the new bride has steered clear from the spotlight and has never appeared on the reality show.

Ruks confirmed that he said “I do” thanks to an Instagram post from 9magtv.

The Black Ink Crew star has had a well-documented history of controversial relationships on the show, including multiple showmances with shop employees from Tati to newbie London. On the current season, Tati has moved on and started dating Jemz from the 125th shop, which did not sit well with Teddy and he threatened to fire both of them.

Rumors later stirred that the 36-year-old was married with a baby. Not confirming if he is a new father, Teddy did drop a few hints that he was a newlywed on a now-deleted Instagram post, as reported by Urban Belle Mag. He even showed off a ring on his wedding finger as it rested on top of a pair of playbills for the Broadway production of The Lion King.

A few followers commented on the post asking Ruks if he took his wife. He responding saying, “Who Else Would I Take Lol.” With no other details on Ruks' new spouse, a Korean flag was captioned on his since-deleted Instagram post, fans are speculating that she could be Korean.

RELATED: ‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Alex Robinson Slaps Co-Stars Ceaser And Teddy With $1 Million On Monday (Dec. 16) Teddy posted on Instagram stating that he had been opening gifts all month while sporting the same wedding ring.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!