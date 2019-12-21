50 Cent Rents Out An Empty Toys 'R' Us For His Son

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
50 Cent spared no expense in making sure his 7-year-old son, Sire, had a Christmas to remember.
According to TMZ, the Power star rented out an entire Toys 'R' Us in New Jersey to allow his son to shop until he dropped without worrying about last-minute shoppers.
At the moment, there are only two Toys 'R' Us locations open after the retail giant announced they went bankrupt and closed all their stores in 2018. In January, the company remerged from bankruptcy with a new owner.
So, how does a young boy handle being able to splurge on any toys he wanted in the renamed establishment, Sire's Toys R Us? According to the famed rapper, his son was pleasantly shocked.
“Sire was like oh sh*t you really got the whole store,” he captioned a series of photos from TMZ. “He was in shock, walking around. He said let me get this straight I can get what ever I want? LOL.”
Even Geoffrey the Giraffe came out of retirement!
To make the shopping spree even more luxe, the proud papa not only had the store renamed, but he also ensured his son’s name was incorporated into the store’s décor.
As for how much 50 Cent dropped on the unforgettable experience? According to the news source, about $100k.
We can only imagine the conversation he’ll have when he arrives back to school from holiday vacation. Goals.
