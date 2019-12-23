‘Black-Ish’ Creator Kenya Barris Slammed For Dismissive Comments About Colorism

Since the cast of Kenya Barris’ new Netflix series, Black Excellence, was revealed online, social media has been in an uproar, accusing the show’s creator and producer of colorism.

A tweet by @StrongBlackLead revealed that the comedy series has “found its family” along with a picture of the main cast. The show stars Rashida Jones and a slew of Black actors and actresses, most of whom could be categorized as “light-skinned.”

RELATED: Kenya Barris Breaks Silence On Axed Politically Charged Episode Of 'Black-ish'

Now, folks are not only accusing Barris of colorism but also pointing out he has a history of questionable casting in his previous shows.