Kenya Moore Shares Heartbreaking Story About Reconnecting With Her Estranged Mother

Christmas miracles come in all shapes and sizes, and Kenya Moore literally got one under the tree this year. Taking to her Instagram, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed that her estranged mother made an attempt at reconnecting with her by sending her daughter, Brooklyn, a birthday gift.

“My prayer has always been to have a family. We had a late celebration for @thebrooklyndaly for her birthday and got a surprise of a lifetime,” she captioned under a picture of her daughter and a video of multiple outfits sent by her mother.

“My mother sent her a gift for her,” she added. “I had stopped praying about our relationship but God sent a message through my child. This is life. And despite challenges God is always on time. Happy Holidays #love #family #Forgiveness #miraclebaby #healing.”