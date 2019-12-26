Kenya Moore Shares Heartbreaking Story About Reconnecting With Her Estranged Mother

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Christmas miracles come in all shapes and sizes, and Kenya Moore literally got one under the tree this year. Taking to her Instagram, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed that her estranged mother made an attempt at reconnecting with her by sending her daughter, Brooklyn, a birthday gift.
“My prayer has always been to have a family. We had a late celebration for @thebrooklyndaly for her birthday and got a surprise of a lifetime,” she captioned under a picture of her daughter and a video of multiple outfits sent by her mother.
“My mother sent her a gift for her,” she added. “I had stopped praying about our relationship but God sent a message through my child. This is life. And despite challenges God is always on time. Happy Holidays #love #family #Forgiveness #miraclebaby #healing.”
Kenya’s comment section was lit up with followers expressing their joy. “I am happy for you Kenya I only hope it continues to grow from here Happy Holidays to you and your family,” one person wrote. “Awwwwww Kenya! This is beautiful!! I pray you get the relationship you want and deserve from your mother,” another commented.
Kenya had previously been open about her lost relationship with her mother on Real Housewives Of Atlanta. During Season 8, she revealed that her teenage mom gave her up at birth to be raised by her grandmother and father, and in episode 10, Moore was seen confronting her mother at her doorstep, only to be turned away.
Hopefully this newest gesture will be a step in reuniting her family. Happy holidays and happy birthday, Brooklyn!
Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
