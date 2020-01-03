Report: Nick Gordon Nearly Died A Month Before Fatal Overdose

Nick Gordon passed away of an apparent drug overdose the morning of January 1. Now, more sad details have emerged about the last month of his life. Gordon allegedly had a drug overdose a month before he passed away, narrowly escaping death.

The Daily Mail reports Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex "suffered two suspected heroin overdoses in the space of a month and was homeless in the weeks preceding his death." During the first overdose "a loved one was able to revive Gordon by administering Narcan, an opioid antidote that reverses the effects of heroin and kickstarts the heart."

The second overdose was too much for Gordon to handle. The Daily Mail claims he was with a "mystery female companion" when he overdosed at a hotel in Orlando, Florida. She called emergency services but left before they arrived. Gordon was allegedly dead for 15 minutes when first responders arrived at the scene. They managed to restart his heart but he died later that day at Altamonte Springs Hospital.



Gordon will reportedly be cremated and there will be a private service on Thursday, January 9.

Gordon's passing is an eerie string of deaths. Bobbi Kristina Brown fell into a coma five years ago this month on January 31, 2015. Like her mother Whitney Houston, who died February 11, 2012, she was found unconscious in a bathtub. Bobbi Kristina Brown would pass away on July 26. 2015. She was 22 years old. Gordon was found liable for her death in September of 2016.

In August of 2018, Max Lomas, the person (along with Gordon) who found Bobbi Kristina in the bathtub, died of a reported drug overdose. He was 28 years old.



Nick Gordon died at only 30 years old.