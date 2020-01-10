Oprah Responds To Reports That She Told Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To Leave The Royal Family

On Wednesday (January 9), Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced that they would "step back" from being senior British royals, mainly due to the racist and sexist British press, which has been relentlessly attacking Meghan. Now, the media is trying to blame Oprah Winfrey.

According to an “exclusive” report from The New York Post, Oprah encouraged the two to “break free.” However, Oprah is shutting that rumor down.

In a statement to TODAY, Winfrey said, “Meghan and Harry do not need my help in figuring out what’s best for them. I care about them both and support whatever decisions they make for their family."

The New York Post also reported that Winfrey landed the first sit down interview with the couple since the announcement but Winfrey did not comment on that in her statement.

Queen Elizabeth, who is 93, is allegedly extremely upset that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made this decision without telling her.



Meghan is reportedly already back in Canada, which is where she lived before meeting Harry. TODAY reports, “Prince Harry is remaining in the U.K. to sort out the couple's future with the royal family.”