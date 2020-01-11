Young Venus And Serena Williams Cast In Will Smith-Starring ‘King Richard’ Biopic

The main characters in the Will Smith-led Warner Bros. biopic King Richard have officially been cast.

According to Deadline, Saniyya Sidney (Fences, Hidden Figures) and Demi Singleton (Godfather of Harlem) have been selected to play the roles of a young Venus and Serena Williams in a film depicting the true story of their ascension to stardom in the tennis world.

The Reinaldo Marcus Green-directed movie also announced that Aunjanue Ellis has joined the film, playing the matriarch Brandi Williams.

RELATED: Oh, Snap! Will Smith To Play Venus And Serena Williams' Dad In New Movie

Will Smith plays the role of Richard Williams, Venus and Serena’s iron-willed father who had a vision of making his daughters the best tennis players in the world. The Williams sisters have dominated women’s tennis for over two decades, winning a collective 30 Grand Slam singles titles and four Olympic gold medals.

King Richard is a Westbrook Studios and Star Thrower co-production, produced by Tim White, Trevor White, James Lassiter and Allan Mandelbaum along with executive producers Jada Pinkett-Smith and Caleb Pinkett.

The film is slated to hit theaters on November 25.