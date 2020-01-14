Meghan McCain Reportedly Making 'The View' A Living Hell: 'None Of The Ladies Talk To Her'

Yesterday, Abby Huntsman announced she was leaving The View to help her father, Jon Huntsman Jr., on his Utah gubernatorial campaign. However, reports are coming out that the real reason she left was because of hellish work environment.



Page Six reports “tensions have been high” and the hosts “have lost patience” with Meghan McCain. Allegedly, even Huntsman has had enough of McCain and her antics. Whoopi Goldberg has reportedly complained about the toxic work environment, but nothing is being done.



RELATED: Sunny Hostin Dragged Meghan McCain To A Constitutional Hell In Less Than 30 Seconds



A source said, “None of the ladies talk to Meghan now. Abby was the last woman standing. It’s bad. Meghan’s so rude.”

Meghan has also been a hellion on national television -- weekly. From continuously disrespecting 77-year-old Joy Behar to making Whoopi Goldberg put her in her place and, of course, Sunny Hostin joyfully lays into her with facts, which is always a viral moment.



McCain has never responded publicly to the backlash and on air always maintains everyone is the best of friends. But look at the moment below from December and judge for yourself: