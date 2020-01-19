Gary Owen Announces His Daughter Is Attending An HBCU

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Comedian Gary Owen is one proud papa as he just announced that his daughter Kennedy was accepted to an HBCU.
Taking to his Instagram account, he wrote, “Ok it’s official my daughter has been accepted to go to NC A&T next year.” He captioned under a post of him holding her acceptance letter, “She told me her freshman year of high school she wanted to attend an HBCU. A&T was her first choice. So get ready @terrencej @frederickwjr @willpowerpacker that loud white guy at the homecoming game will be me for the next 4 years. #ProudDad #AggiePride #HBCU.”
RELATED: Mo’Nique Destroys Gary Owen After He Jumps Into Her Beef With Will Packer
View this post on Instagram
Ok it’s official my daughter has been accepted to go to NC A&T next year. She told me her freshman year of high school she wanted to attend an HBCU. A&T was her first choice. So get ready @terrencej @frederickwjr @willpowerpacker that loud white guy at the homecoming game will be me for the next 4 years. #ProudDad #AggiePride #HBCU
Many in his comment section were also happy about Kennedy’s acceptance. “That is awesome. Great school!!!” one person wrote. “Congratulations.... this is an awesome accomplishment,” another commented.
Owen shares his daughter Kennedy with his wife Kenya Duke whom he married in 2003. The couple also has two sons, Emilio and Austin.
Congratulations to Kennedy, Gary, Kenya and the whole family!
Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS