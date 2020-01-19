Gary Owen Announces His Daughter Is Attending An HBCU

Gary Owen discussing his new comedy special "Gary Owen: I Got My Associates" at Build Studio on September 21, 2017 in New York City.

Kennedy Owen was accepted into North Carolina A&T.

Published 8 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Comedian Gary Owen is one proud papa as he just announced that his daughter Kennedy was accepted to an HBCU.

Taking to his Instagram account, he wrote, “Ok it’s official my daughter has been accepted to go to NC A&T next year.” He captioned under a post of him holding her acceptance letter, “She told me her freshman year of high school she wanted to attend an HBCU. A&T was her first choice. So get ready @terrencej @frederickwjr @willpowerpacker that loud white guy at the homecoming game will be me for the next 4 years. #ProudDad #AggiePride #HBCU.”

Many in his comment section were also happy about Kennedy’s acceptance. “That is awesome. Great school!!!” one person wrote. “Congratulations.... this is an awesome accomplishment,” another commented.

Owen shares his daughter Kennedy with his wife Kenya Duke whom he married in 2003. The couple also has two sons, Emilio and Austin.

Congratulations to Kennedy, Gary, Kenya and the whole family!

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

