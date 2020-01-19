Gary Owen Announces His Daughter Is Attending An HBCU

Comedian Gary Owen is one proud papa as he just announced that his daughter Kennedy was accepted to an HBCU.

Taking to his Instagram account, he wrote, “Ok it’s official my daughter has been accepted to go to NC A&T next year.” He captioned under a post of him holding her acceptance letter, “She told me her freshman year of high school she wanted to attend an HBCU. A&T was her first choice. So get ready @terrencej @frederickwjr @willpowerpacker that loud white guy at the homecoming game will be me for the next 4 years. #ProudDad #AggiePride #HBCU.”

