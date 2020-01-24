Angela Simmons Breaks Down In Tears Trying To Explain Her Ex-Fiancé's Death To Their Son

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
In November of 2018, Angela Simmons’ ex-fiancé, Sutton Tennyson, the father of her 3-year-old son, was fatally shot in Atlanta. Simmons, 32, recently broke down in tears explaining how she talks to their child, Sutton Tennyson Jr., about his father.
On an upcoming episode of Growing Up Hip Hop, Simmons was talking to life coach Chenoa Maxwell and said, “I’m showing him videos and pictures and stuff, and then he stops — and it’s not like he’s full conversational yet, so that’s what makes this emotional — and he was like, ‘Is he alive?’”
While tearing up, Simmons continued, “He doesn’t even say the word ‘alive,’ so for him to, like ask that is, like, woah. Like, did you really just say, ‘Is he alive?’ And I was just like, ’No, he’s not.’”
She continued, “He’s a happy kid, and that whole day, he was mopey and sad. It was super hard to have that conversation with him.”
