‘Mommy Loves You’: Vanessa Bryant Makes Heartbreaking Tribute To Daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant is continuing her social media tributes to her fallen husband and daughter.

Yesterday she shared some heartfelt words about her second-born child, Gianna Marie Onore.

On Wednesday (February 5), the 37-year-old mother shared a photo from Gianna’s jersey retirement ceremony held earlier that day at Harbor Day School in Newport Beach, California.

The picture, taken from inside the school’s gym, shows a bouquet of heart-shaped balloons that can be seen alongside a table with red and pink flower arrangements spelling out “Gianna.” The display also featured a red floral arrangement of her number 2, which she wore on the back of her Mamba Sports Academy jersey.

“My Gianna,” Vanessa began in the post’s caption. “God I miss you. I’ve been so lucky to have woken up to see your gorgeous face and amazing smile for 13 years. Wish it would’ve been until my last breath.”

She continued: “Mommy loves you to the moon and back. Infinity plus 1 #2 #Mambacita #GigiBryant.”