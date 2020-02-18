Esther Scott Of ‘Boyz N The Hood,’ ‘Sister Sister,’ And More Dies At 66

She reportedly suffered a heart attack last week.

Actress Esther Scott has reportedly passed away.

According to TMZ, she suffered an apparent heart attack last week. She was 66.

Scott is perhaps best known for her role as Tisha’s grandmother in the John Singleton classic Boyz N The Hood. She also appeared on numerous television shows and movies, including Sister Sister, Melrose Place, Hart of Dixie and 2016’s award-winning film The Birth of a Nation.

TMZ reports that Scott was rushed to a local hospital after suffering a heart attack on February 11 in her Santa Monica home. She died at the hospital on Friday surrounded by loved ones.

"She loved what she did,” her sister Shaun told the celebrity news outlet. “She would get stopped on the street often and people would recognize her — but they didn't know her name. Hopefully now people will remember her name, her work and the contributions she gave to the entertainment industry."

Our thoughts are with Esther Scott’s family and friends during this most difficult time.

