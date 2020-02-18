Kenan Thompson To Bring ‘SNL’ Flavor To White House Correspondents Dinner

After not having a comedian at the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) annual dinner last year, comedy is returning this year with NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” veteran Kenan Thompson and Hasan Minhaj from Netflix’s Patriot Act.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Thompson will host and Minhaj will be the featured entertainer. "Kenan and Hasan are two of the most engaged and engaging entertainers in America. I’m thrilled they’ll help us celebrate the role of a free press in our democracy," said Jonathan Karl, chief White House correspondent for ABC News and president of the WHCA. "We’re looking forward to a lively evening honoring the most important political journalism of the past year."

For the past three years, President Trump has not attended the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which is a non-partisan event that supports the work of the WHCA "to protect the role of independent news media coverage of the president," according to their website. In 2018, after comedian Michelle Wolf famously blasted the Trump administration on stage, the White House Correspondents' Association declined to have a comedian participate in 2019.

No word on if Trump will attend this year but it's highly unlikely. This year's White House Correspondents’ Dinner will be held April 25 in Washington, D.C.