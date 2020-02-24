Kobe and Gianna Bryant Honored With Emotional Tribute During NAACP Image Awards

A special in memoriam segment, highlighting Black icons who recently passed away, included a hanging basketball hoop and ball to celebrate the lives of the NBA legend who tragically passed away with daughter and seven others on January 26th.

The 51st NAACP Image Awards, held on Saturday, February 22nd, honored the lives of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna during a special tribute.

RELATED: Breaking [Report]: Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash

His two Los Angeles Lakers jerseys were unrolled side by side on display screens as the audience looked back on the impactful career the 41-year-old had both on and off of the court.

Memorable quotes and audio from Kobe Bryant could also be heard during the tribute along with moments from his final NBA game, “Thank you guys for all your sacrifice,” he says to the fans. “What can I say? Mamba out.”

The emotional tribute concluded with a photo of Kobe and Gianna sitting courtside.

A public memorial will be held at the Staples Center on Monday, February 20th to honor Kobe, Gianna and the other victims of the helicopter crash: John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and the pilot Ara Zobayan.