Kobe and Gianna Bryant Honored With Emotional Tribute During NAACP Image Awards

The 51st NAACP Image Awards, held on Saturday, February 22nd, honored the lives of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna during a special tribute.
A special in memoriam segment, highlighting Black icons who recently passed away, included a hanging basketball hoop and ball to celebrate the lives of the NBA legend who tragically passed away with daughter and seven others on January 26th.
His two Los Angeles Lakers jerseys were unrolled side by side on display screens as the audience looked back on the impactful career the 41-year-old had both on and off of the court.
Memorable quotes and audio from Kobe Bryant could also be heard during the tribute along with moments from his final NBA game, “Thank you guys for all your sacrifice,” he says to the fans. “What can I say? Mamba out.”
The emotional tribute concluded with a photo of Kobe and Gianna sitting courtside.
A public memorial will be held at the Staples Center on Monday, February 20th to honor Kobe, Gianna and the other victims of the helicopter crash: John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and the pilot Ara Zobayan.
The date of the ceremony (2/24/20) is especially significant as it represents Gianna’s jersey number 2 that she wore at the Mamba Sports Academy and the number 24 that Kobe wore during the second half of his career.
The live memorial service can be viewed on BET.com, BET Networks and BET’s Youtube, Twitter and Instagram on Monday, February 24th, beginning at 1PM ET.
Watch the tribute here.
(Photo by Paul Bereswill/Getty Images)
