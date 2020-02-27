Kyla Pratt Returns To ‘The Proud Family’ Revival On Disney+

The rumors are indeed true, the Disney Channel Original, The Proud Family, is making its return to the small screen (and handheld device) on Disney+ streaming service.

The hugely popular show has been praised for being a pioneering animated series telling Black stories first premiered in the early 2000s. The Proud Family ran for three seasons from 2001 to 2005 and even had a television movie, The Proud Family Movie.

Now the award-winning animated classic featuring the voice of actress Kyla Pratt in the lead role of Penny Proud is back as The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, as reported by Deadline.

“In our minds, the show never really went away, as we still had tons of stories left to tell,” said executive producers Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar. “It’s the perfect time to bring back this show, and we can’t wait to take fans, old and new alike, on this journey with us.”

Besides Pratt, Tommy Davidson will reprise his role to voice Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, Cedric The Entertainer as Uncle Bobby, and Jo Marie Payton as Suga Mama.

Payton previously teased that the show would likely return to Disney+ in 2020 while on ABC’s morning talk show, Strahan, Sara, & Keke.

“Suga Mama’s large and in charge, that’s all I got to say,” she said. “Suga Mama will be doing some new episodes come February.”

Penny’s twin siblings BeBe and CeCe are also set to return alongside Penny’s loyal best friends Dijonay Jones (Karen Malina White), LaCienga Boulevardez (Alisa Reyes) and Zoey Howzer (Soleil Moon Frye).

Agnes Chu, SVP of Content at Disney+ says that the show’s humor and approachable stories are more relevant than ever. “Our audiences have loved rediscovering their favorite episodes of The Proud Family, and we’re excited Bruce, Ralph, Calvin and the returning cast are creating new stories for their new home on Disney+.”

Check out a scene from the classic show below.