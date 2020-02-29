Tia Mowry Reveals Whether She'd Join ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ After Working With Kenya Moore

Is there a possibility that Kenya Moore could get Tia Mowry to join Real Housewives of Atlanta?

Apparently not.

On Thursday (February 27), Mowry discussed part two of her Netflix show Family Reunion with E! News, and of course, she was asked about working with Moore.

"Oh my gosh, she's amazing," she said. "She's so professional, you know what I mean? And she's such like, a great actress."

Mowry continued: "She does a reality show, so you wouldn't necessarily expect, you know, her to just be on. But, she did do several movies before," the Disney Channel alum continued. "She's just so funny. We have such great chemistry."

As far as joining RHOA, Mowry said that while fans will see more of Kenya on season two of Family Reunion, a crossover onto the Bravo series will not be happening any time soon.

"She told me some stories, you know, behind the scenes and I'm scared," Mowry said. "I'm scared to be on her show…It's intense!"

Tia Mowry has apparently already had her dose of reality television. Between 2011 and 2013, she starred alongside her twin Tamera on Style Networks’s Tia & Tamera.

Watch the full interview below.