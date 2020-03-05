Kenya Moore Opens Up To Cynthia Bailey and Kandi Burruss About Her Failing Marriage To Marc Daly

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
The end of Kenya Moore’s marriage to Marc Daly is playing out on for the world to see (and judge) on the Bravo hit show, Real Housewives of Atlanta.
In a preview of Sunday’s upcoming episode, Moore talks to Cynthia Bailey and Kandi Burruss about her husband’s interaction with her while the two hosted a fundraising event for an organization that supports mentoring between Black men and boys.
The 49-year-old explains, “He just seemed very irritated the whole time we were there and not loving, not being nice to me. He was just saying little things under his breath. It just seemed like everything I was doing, it was an issue.”
RELATED: NeNe Leakes Appears to Spit On Kenya Moore In Mid-Season ‘RHOA’ Trailer
Moore also said that when they got into the Uber, Daley told her that he didn’t even want her to attend the event with him, which shocked Kandi and Cynthia.
Don’t believe us? Watch for yourself right below:
Moore, unfortunately, hasn’t gotten very much sympathy from her castmate NeNe Leakes, who told PEOPLE on March 2, “what goes around, comes around, and Kenya had this coming. She has interfered with other girls on this show’s relationships. Years ago, when [Phaedra Parks] was married to [Apollo Nida], Kenya was playing around with the whole situation. And then this year, she brings another woman in front of [Tanya Sam], saying that Tanya’s man [Paul Judge] cheated, trying to do something to their relationship.”
She also added, “Plus, she had discussed me and my relationship in the past. So now that your relationship has crumbled? Good. You deserved it.”
Kenya Moore and Marc Daly were married in June 2017 and are parents to their one-year-old daughter, Brooklyn Doris Daly.
(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS