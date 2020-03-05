Kenya Moore Opens Up To Cynthia Bailey and Kandi Burruss About Her Failing Marriage To Marc Daly

The end of Kenya Moore’s marriage to Marc Daly is playing out on for the world to see (and judge) on the Bravo hit show, Real Housewives of Atlanta.



In a preview of Sunday’s upcoming episode, Moore talks to Cynthia Bailey and Kandi Burruss about her husband’s interaction with her while the two hosted a fundraising event for an organization that supports mentoring between Black men and boys.



The 49-year-old explains, “He just seemed very irritated the whole time we were there and not loving, not being nice to me. He was just saying little things under his breath. It just seemed like everything I was doing, it was an issue.”



Moore also said that when they got into the Uber, Daley told her that he didn’t even want her to attend the event with him, which shocked Kandi and Cynthia.

