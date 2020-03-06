‘The Real’ Star Loni Love Tears Up While Talking About Her Diet

Loni Love is a true example of resilience.

While recording an ad segment on The Real, the Weight Watchers ambassador burst into tears while reflecting on the type of foods she ate growing up. She says that many Black girls and women aren’t informed about healthy diets as healthier food often isn’t accessible to them.

“Let me tell y’all, I did not know how to eat. Growing up in the projects, we just had to eat what we could,” she said. “I know it sounds funny, but a lot of women in the African-American community, we don’t know how to eat because we grew up that way.”

She continues: “So I’m trying to tell y’all, thank you to WW, because we wanted to do this to help our brothers and sisters — everybody, but I see y’all. I see y’all at my comedy shows and you’re like, ‘We need to get healthier,’ and that’s the reason we’re doing this. It’s just to make y’all aware of what’s happening in the community. You can eat and not starve and you can still lose weight. That’s the reason we’re doing this.”

Love subsequently then discusses her programs’ points system and what she usually eats during a typical day.

Watch the segment below, beginning at the 6:35 mark.