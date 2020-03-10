Trevor Noah Slams Trump’s Handling Of Coronavirus Outbreak

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Trevor Noah is known for his brutal takes on politics, especially when it comes to Donald Trump’s administration. On last night’s (March 9) episode of The Daily Show, the host/comedian held nothing back as he virtually body slammed Trump’s handling (or lack there of) of the coronavirus outbreak.
Trump has conducted a series of bizarre conferences that has Noah (and most Americans) deeply confused.
“What’s fascinating about Trump is even as he bumbles his way through the coronavirus response, he thinks he’s doing an amazing job,” Noah said to some laughs.
Noah played a clip of Trump babbling, “I like this stuff. I really get it. People are surprised. Maybe I have a natural ability. Maybe I should have done that instead of running for president.”
Noah added, “Even if Trump had some other job, I still think he’d somehow find a way to ruin things. Even if he was a mailman, he’d still find a way to screw things up.”
Noah also stressed Trump “doesn’t have a natural ability for anything that’s why we can all see his tan wiping off his color. There is nothing natural about this man!”
Watch the clip below:
CBS reports, as of March 10, there have been 26 deaths of the coronavirus and over 500 infections across the United States. Trump has assigned Vice President Mike Pence to spearhead the government’s response to the coronavirus epidemic. However, administration officials have yet to roll out any specific economic or public health proposals to keep the country safe.
