Here's How 'The Wendy Williams Show' And 'The View' Are Handling The Coronavirus

COVID-19 continues to spread and is now affecting your favorite talk shows.

Published 13 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

The coronavirus has affected events all over the country from political rallies to concerts. Now, even the talk shows The Wendy Williams Show and The View will no longer have a live studio because of COVID-19.

In a statement to PEOPLE, The Wendy Williams Show said, “Wendy values her co-hosts and their daily participation but in light of the current health climate, The Wendy Williams Show will not have a live studio audience until further notice. We will continue to produce a daily live talk show and look forward to welcoming the studio audience back when the time is right.”

See her first show below without a studio audience. 

Additionally, Live With Kelly And Ryan and Tamron Hall won’t have studio audiences. Even game shows like Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy will film with studio audiences.

As of March 11, there are over 1,200 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States and 37 deaths. 

