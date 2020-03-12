Megan Thee Stallion Plans To Open Assisted Living Facilities In Houston

Megan Thee Stallion has big goals outside of hip hop after she graduates from college.

During a recent appearance on Strahan, Sara and Keke, the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper revealed that after completing her studies at Texas Southern University, she plans to open assisted living facilities in her hometown of Houston, Texas. Megan said she was inspired to pursue this effort by the women in her family

"I watched my grandmother take care of my great-grandmother all my life," she explained. "Just watching these two little old ladies take care of each other, I was like, 'Y'all need some help.'"

Megan, who takes online classes, was also open about her struggles with keeping up her studies while touring and making appearances. She also knows that she is not the only one that struggles and according to Good Morning America, she pledged to hire college students to work in those facilities.

"I know my schedule is crazy because I'm on the road all the time rapping, but there are other women who take care of kids and work 9 to 5 [shifts] and the graveyard shifts," she said. "When you're going to school and you're really dedicated and you really want it, you will figure out a way to make the time to do it."

The breakout rapper also revealed that her mother has also been an inspiration."My mother was a rapper and I thought everybody's mom was rapping. I thought it was normal," she said. "I would just watch her write in her room and then go to the studio when she would get off work."



