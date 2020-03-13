Serena Williams Shares Her Coronavirus Self-Quarantine Plans

The tennis icon will be staying indoors for six weeks.

Published 8 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

COVID-19, popularly known as Coronavirus, has effectively brought the world to a halt. But Serena Williams plans to take advantage of the government’s urging for people to self-quarantine.

The tennis icon, who has not been diagnosed with the virus, shared her precautionary plans with her followers. “Spending the next 6 weeks in solitude,” she wrote. “Being a wife. Being a mom. Cooking. Cleaning. Spring cleaning. Face mask. Makeup tutorials.”

 

She concluded, “I’ll let you know how it goes...stay safe everyone. This is serious.”

Seems like, while Serena will be staying indoors, her social media followers will have more access to her than usual thanks for makeup tutorials!

For the latest on the coronavirus, contact your local health department and visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

 

