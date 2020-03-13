Serena Williams Shares Her Coronavirus Self-Quarantine Plans

COVID-19, popularly known as Coronavirus, has effectively brought the world to a halt. But Serena Williams plans to take advantage of the government’s urging for people to self-quarantine.

The tennis icon, who has not been diagnosed with the virus, shared her precautionary plans with her followers. “Spending the next 6 weeks in solitude,” she wrote. “Being a wife. Being a mom. Cooking. Cleaning. Spring cleaning. Face mask. Makeup tutorials.”