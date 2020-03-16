Charlamagne Tha God Could Be Leaving ‘The Breakfast Club’ And Has ‘Potential Deals’ Waiting

Charlamagne tha God founded the popular radio show The Breakfast Club, which airs weekday mornings on Power 105.1 in New York, in 2010. However, his contract ends in December and he is reportedly considering moving on.



Charlamagne has said on air that he has “mentally quit” the show. Page Six reports there “a lot of other potential deals in the air.” A source told the outlet, “He loves working for [Power 105.1 parent company] I Heart Radio, but he is contemplating his next move.”

The Breakfast Club also includes hosts DJ Envy and Angela Yee. According to Radio Ink, the show has over 3 million monthly listeners on 80 affiliates nationwide, as well as 4.32 million YouTube subscribers.



The show is a must for A-list celebrities and presidential candidates... although former VP and presidential candidate Joe Biden has never made an appearance.



See The Breakfast Club interview with Bernie Sanders below: