Pregnant Ciara And Her Family Crush 'Something New' Choreography In Adorable Tik Tok Video

Nothing can brighten a day like a video of a pregnant Ciara dancing. The internet was blessed on Thursday (March 18) with a new clip of CiCi, bump in full bloom, and her entire family busting a move to Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla Sign's "Something New."

The video starts with Ciara's daughter Sienna, 3, busting a move in a fluffy green bathrobe, followed by her big brother Future Zahir, in red pajamas. CiCi comes next, showing off her bump while she dances, and Russell brings up the rear with a shoulder shake.

The whole thing is too cute for words: