Pregnant Ciara And Her Family Crush 'Something New' Choreography In Adorable Tik Tok Video

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Nothing can brighten a day like a video of a pregnant Ciara dancing. The internet was blessed on Thursday (March 18) with a new clip of CiCi, bump in full bloom, and her entire family busting a move to Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla Sign's "Something New."
The video starts with Ciara's daughter Sienna, 3, busting a move in a fluffy green bathrobe, followed by her big brother Future Zahir, in red pajamas. CiCi comes next, showing off her bump while she dances, and Russell brings up the rear with a shoulder shake.
The whole thing is too cute for words:
1st Family Tik Tok Post 🥰@DangeRussWilson @a_willy03— Ciara (@ciara) March 19, 2020
Too much fun. #Family pic.twitter.com/Ag1CBfWUgp
Ciara's pregnancy dance moves are a genre unto themselves. Check out her infamous crip walk from back when she was pregnant the first time, with Future Zahir!
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS