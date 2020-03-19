Pregnant Ciara And Her Family Crush 'Something New' Choreography In Adorable Tik Tok Video

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Ciara attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Pregnant Ciara And Her Family Crush 'Something New' Choreography In Adorable Tik Tok Video

The singer, Russell Wilson and their kids are too cute for words.

Published 7 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Nothing can brighten a day like a video of a pregnant Ciara dancing. The internet was blessed on Thursday (March 18) with a new clip of CiCi, bump in full bloom, and her entire family busting a move to Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla Sign's "Something New." 

The video starts with Ciara's daughter Sienna, 3, busting a move in a fluffy green bathrobe, followed by her big brother Future Zahir, in red pajamas. CiCi comes next, showing off her bump while she dances, and Russell brings up the rear with a shoulder shake.

The whole thing is too cute for words:

Ciara's pregnancy dance moves are a genre unto themselves. Check out her infamous crip walk from back when she was pregnant the first time, with Future Zahir!

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs