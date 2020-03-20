Wendy Williams Begged Network Bosses To Let Her Back On The Air During Coronavirus

For Wendy Williams, the show must go on — even if she has to put it on herself.

The talk show host has been off the air since March 12 as her producers and network comply with coronavirus shutdown protocol, and has been itching to reconnect with her dedicated audience.

Appearing on Dr. Oz (one of the only shows that is still currently broadcasting) this past Wednesday, Williams explains she pleaded with network bosses to let her continue. “I said, ‘But I can do it even with no audience. I don’t even have to have the staffers there because I did that for two days.’ But they said, ‘No. We need to have you home, indefinitely.’ There will be no more Wendy or any of the other people for a period of time,’” she recalled.