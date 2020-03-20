Wendy Williams Begged Network Bosses To Let Her Back On The Air During Coronavirus

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 10: Wendy Williams attends the 2019 40th Annual NYWIFT Muse Awards at New York Hilton Midtown on December 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

“I’m willing to risk it with one camera and a flashlight."

For Wendy Williams, the show must go on — even if she has to put it on herself.

The talk show host has been off the air since March 12 as her producers and network comply with coronavirus shutdown protocol, and has been itching to reconnect with her dedicated audience.

Appearing on Dr. Oz (one of the only shows that is still currently broadcasting) this past Wednesday, Williams explains she pleaded with network bosses to let her continue. “I said, ‘But I can do it even with no audience. I don’t even have to have the staffers there because I did that for two days.’ But they said, ‘No. We need to have you home, indefinitely.’ There will be no more Wendy or any of the other people for a period of time,’” she recalled.

Williams went on, “I’m willing to risk it with one camera and a flashlight. I’m ready to go back to work next week. I’m ready to go back to work when we’re like — come on, let’s go!”

Ironically, the same day Wendy appeared on Dr. Oz, the show was shut down after one of its staffers tested positive for coronavirus. It’s not clear if Williams is being tested due to her possible exposure.

Like many live productions, the Wendy Williams Show has stopped filming and is currently airing repeats. As the COVID-19 spread intensifies, it's not clear when things will get back to normal. In the meantime, celebrities — including Wendy — are doing their best to stay connected with their fans over social media.

