Lauren London Has A Message For Everyone Dealing With Coronavirus Trauma

Lauren London knows what it is to deal with trauma, and wants to offer a few words of guidance for others experiencing it now. As many reel from the effects of COVID-19 — isolation, anxiety, hopelessness, depression and, in some cases, death — London is here to remind folks of the way through.

Posting to Instagram, the actress and partner of the late, great Nipsey Hussle, London wrote, Tragedy and trauma has taught me that in times when it feels so dark, You must dig deep within. Connect with God, that’s the way."