Lauren London Has A Message For Everyone Dealing With Coronavirus Trauma

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 26: Lauren London attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

She posted some words of wisdom on social media.

Published 7 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Lauren London knows what it is to deal with trauma, and wants to offer a few words of guidance for others experiencing it now. As many reel from the effects of COVID-19 — isolation, anxiety, hopelessness, depression and, in some cases, death — London is here to remind folks of the way through.

Posting to Instagram, the actress and partner of the late, great Nipsey Hussle, London wrote, Tragedy and trauma has taught me that in times when it feels so dark, You must dig deep within. Connect with God, that’s the way."

London, of course, is no stranger to tragedy and trauma. Her longtime partner and father of her son Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed last year, at the age of 33. Since then, London has been an example of grace, and her words will probably be soothing for many at this time of uncertainty.

Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

