Lauren London Has A Message For Everyone Dealing With Coronavirus Trauma

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Lauren London knows what it is to deal with trauma, and wants to offer a few words of guidance for others experiencing it now. As many reel from the effects of COVID-19 — isolation, anxiety, hopelessness, depression and, in some cases, death — London is here to remind folks of the way through.
Posting to Instagram, the actress and partner of the late, great Nipsey Hussle, London wrote, Tragedy and trauma has taught me that in times when it feels so dark, You must dig deep within. Connect with God, that’s the way."
London, of course, is no stranger to tragedy and trauma. Her longtime partner and father of her son Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed last year, at the age of 33. Since then, London has been an example of grace, and her words will probably be soothing for many at this time of uncertainty.
Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS