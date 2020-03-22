Gloria Govan And Derek Fisher Postpone Wedding

After waiting five years to walk down the aisle, Basketball Wives star Gloria Govan and NBA coach Derek Fisher have been forced to suspend their wedding plans thanks to the spread of novel coronavirus COVID-19.

Like many couples who plan to wed this spring, Govan and Fisher have been affected by the lockdown put in place by several state governments to contain the virus. The couple, who got engaged in 2018 after three years of dating, was scheduled to tie the knot this April.

“It was just based off of what the CDC advised and the current state of affairs,” Govan, 35, tells People of the decision. “We just felt like it was in everyone’s best interest, really.”

She adds, “So we were like, ‘Yeah, it’s just probably best to postpone.’ We had a few people traveling, a lot of our parents and aunts and uncles who are a little older. So we felt like it was in their best interest, and for everybody, to just not put anyone at risk. It was obviously a really crappy decision to have to make.”

The wedding will, of course, eventually take place. “I still like him. I’m gonna keep him around for a while," she jokes.

The decision to postpone the wedding comes after nearly every sports season and live event has been canceled for the foreseeable future, including the remainder of the NBA season.

Govan was previously married to NBA player Matt Barnes. The former couple have twin boys together.