Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians

Kobe Bryant’s daughters were appointed new guardians to represent their interests in their father’s trust.
According to TMZ Sports, legal documents state Erika Williams was appointed guardian ad litem for Natalia and Bianka Bryant, and James Summers is representing Capri, Kobe’s youngest daughter.
The document further explains that Vanessa Bryant and Kobe’s former agent Rob Pelinka are to pay any expenses for the new guardians using money from the trust.
This comes after Vanessa filed documents asking to appoint the guardian ad litem for her daughters on Friday (March 20), according to TMZ.
Vanessa also previously asked a judge to amend her late husband’s trust to include their youngest daughter Capri.
A judge will reportedly handle the details of Kobe’s trust at a later date.
Photo Credit: Maxx Wolfson/Getty Images
