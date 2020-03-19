Vanessa Bryant Asks Judge to Amend Kobe Bryant’s Trust For Special Reason

Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant. is reportedly asking a judge to amend her late husband’s trust to include their youngest daughter Capri.

According to TMZ Sports, Kobe first created a trust in 2003 to provide for Vanessa and his children.

The documents show that the trust was amended on more than one occasion as recent as 2017, to include Natalia, Gianna, and Bianka.

Capri was born just 9 months ago.

But after Kobe and his daughter Gianna were tragically killed in a helicopter crash in late January 2020, Vanessa went to a judge to include their youngest daughter, explaining that it was clear that the proud girl dad always intended to provide for his children.

The current trust agreement shows that Natalia, Bianka, and Vanessa are able to “draw from the principal and income in the trust during Vanessa’s lifetime,” her children will get the remainder upon her death.

On January 26 Kobe and Gianna boarded Bryant’s Sikorsky S-76B helicopter headed to a basketball tournament at Mamba Academy in California when they and seven other passengers, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Alyssa Altobelli Keri Altobelli, John Altobelli, Christina Mauser, and the helicopter’s pilot, Ara Zobayan, died in a fatal crash.