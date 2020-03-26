Bianca Bonnie Reveals Painful Childhood Abuse On ‘Marriage Boot Camp’

The upcoming episode of "Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition" is going to get deep as Bianca Bonnie and Chozus face their past traumas.

In a WeTV sneak peek of Thursday’s episode (March 26), Dr. Ish challenges the couples to open up, leading to Bianca shocking fans by revealing she had a childhood filled with physical abuse.

"I have, like, trust issues with everybody," the 28-year-old said in the preview. "Like my mom had to work. Anytime she had to do something, or work, she left me with a family member.

“This person – she slapped me in my eye so f--king hard, I'm like, if your family member can treat you like that, then how can you trust anybody else in the world," she continued.

After opening up during the exercise, Dr. Ish told Bianca that her childhood traumas are negatively impacting her relationship with Chozus, explaining that her reactions to him are actually reactions to her past.

Following the exercise, Bianca told the audience in her confessional that she feels good about moving forward in her relationship.

"I love talking among people that can understand me and give back positive feedback and not just judge me," Bianca said in her confessional.

Looks like her new understanding might work out for the best.

The latest episode of "Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition" airs Thursday, March 26 at 9pm ET/PT on WeTV. Watch the preview below.