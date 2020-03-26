Cynthia Bailey’s Daughter Noelle Robinson Explains How She Met Her Girlfriend, and Who Made the First Move

Written by Alexis Reese

Now that Noelle Robinson has gone public about her love life with her girlfriend Alexis Powell, she recently uploaded a YouTube video answering questions surrounding her new relationship status. After expressing her sexual fluidity to her mother Cynthia Bailey on the current season of the popular Bravo reality series, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Robinson is continuing to open up about going from “single” to “taken.” RELATED: Cynthia Bailey’s Daughter Noelle Robinson And Girlfriend Confirm Relationship in Cute Video In the YouTube episode titled “Answering the questions I’ve been avoiding,” the 20-year-old shared that she met Powell at Howard University, where she previously attended.

“I think I actually met her like, maybe the third day of school,” she said. “I came up to her, literally … she was doing a little YouTube survey, and I told my friend, ‘Come on, you gotta come over here with me and do this survey,’ because I just wanted to talk to her, whatever, see what she was about.” Noelle expressed that the couple's chemistry sparked from there as a flashback video shows the pair's first conversation together. RELATED: Cynthia Bailey’s Reaction To Her Daughter Coming Out As ‘Sexually Fluid’ Will Make You Smile “We just hung out the whole day after that,” she continued. In light of the rampant novel coronavirus pandemic, Noelle and Alexis have spent much of their time in quarantine together creating TikTok videos. The couple recently uploaded a hilarious clip inspired by the Oxygen reality show, The Bad Girls Club.

Tune in to the next episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Sundays at 8/7c.