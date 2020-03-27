Why Idris Elba’s Doctors Say He Could Be Immune To Coronavirus Now

The actor shared the news on his Twitter account to alert his followers that he and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre are doing well with no significant changes and that doctors informed them that they will be immune for a certain time since their antibodies have fought the disease.

Idris Elba says that he could be immune to COVID-19 after being diagnosed with the disease on March 17.

Elba also mentioned that he would like to travel back home to London after being quarantined in New Mexico, where he was reportedly prepping for the Netflix film The Harder They Fall, according to TMZ.

This week, Elba also blasted the conspiracy theory about Black people being immune to coronavirus.

RELATED: Idris Elba Slams ‘Stupid, Ridiculous Conspiracy Theories’ About Black People And Coronavirus

“There are so many stupid, ridiculous conspiracy theories about Black people not being able to get it. That’s dumb, stupid,” the award-winning actor shared in response to Cardi B’s comments claiming that celebrities were getting paid to say they have the virus.

“I think the negativity around ‘test shaming’ is counterproductive,” Elba said. “I don’t see what people get out of that. Also this idea that someone like myself is going to be paid to say I’ve got coronavirus, that’s like absolute bulls**t, such stupidness.”

RELATED: Watch Oprah Winfrey FaceTime Idris Elba While in Quarantine

“People want to spread that as if it’s news. It’s stupid,” he continued. “It’s the quickest way to get people sick that way. There’s no benefit to me and Sabrina sitting here saying we’ve got it or we ain’t got it. I don’t even understand the logic of that.”

As of Friday morning, March (27) there are a total of 82,393 cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,198 deaths in the United States according to CNN.

For more information about COVID-19 visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at CDC.gov.