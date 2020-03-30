BET House Party Presents: Real Talk with June Ambrose and Kim Kimble

Join BET’s House Party series on IG Live today!

For the first Real Talk session you’ll hear from celebrity stylist and author, June Ambrose and hair stylist to the stars, entrepreneur and reality TV star, Kim Kimble.

Ambrose is a creative director, author, costume designer, celebrity stylist, #Rockmom and social media maven. Her list of clients reads like a who’s who of Hollywood A-listers including Zoe Saldana, Mariah Carey, Kerry Washington, Kelly Ripa, Luther Vandross, the Backstreet Boys, Kim Cattrall, Mary J. Blige, Alicia Keys, Estelle, Garcelle Beauvais, Gabrielle Union, Ciara and more.

Kimble also boasts a long list of celebrity clientele including Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Gabrielle Union, Zendaya, Mary J. Blige, Sanaa Lathan, and Oprah Winfrey among others.

Her work has been featured in Vanity Fair, Allure and Vogue, and she has worked with fashion photographers from Patrick Demarchelier and David LaChapelle to Annie Leibovitz. Her work has appeared in national campaigns for Pepsi, Neutrogena, Nike, CoverGirl and Beyoncé's award-winning project, Lemonade. As the go-to expert for all things celebrity hair, Kimble has become a household name and she's ready to roll out her arsenal of secret weapons to the world with her own haircare line featured on HSN.

