Shaquille O’Neal Explains Bizarre ‘Tiger King’ Cameo

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness has left the internet speechless, but perhaps one of the more head-scratching moments was a cameo appearance from Shaquille O’Neal.

The breakout Netflix series, that tells the story of the life and alleged crimes of Joseph Allen Maldondo-Passage also known as Joe Exotic and the Tiger King, features the former NBA star and current TV analyst visiting the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma and interacting with some of the animals.

Now, Shaq is speaking out about his appearance on the hit show. On the latest episode of his program The Big Podcast with Shaq, he says he loves tigers and that years ago when he was in Oklahoma City for basketball, he stopped by Joe’s tiger sanctuary.

"On the way we see a sign that says 'Tiger Sanctuary,'" O'Neal recalled. "So we go in there and it's a beautiful place and the character that was there was Exotic Joe."