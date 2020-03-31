Idris Elba Shares Health Update And Has A Message For 'Everyone Who's Going Through Hard Times Financially'

Idris Elba is making good on his promise to keep fans updated about his health following a coronavirus diagnosis a couple of weeks ago. In a new video posted to Twitter, the actor seems to be in good spirits, and says his main concern is trying to get home.

RELATED: Idris Elba Tests Positive For Coronavirus

"We're both doing ok, still asymptomatic," Elba, 47, says of himself and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, 30. "We're past the quarantine period but we're a little bit stuck in limbo because we can't get a flight home, so we just have to sit still for a little bit. I think the worst of it has probably passed."

He continues, "It's weird because I never sit still. Sabrina never sits still either, and I think she's finding it harder, getting cabin fever."