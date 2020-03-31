Idris Elba Shares Health Update And Has A Message For 'Everyone Who's Going Through Hard Times Financially'

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Idris Elba is making good on his promise to keep fans updated about his health following a coronavirus diagnosis a couple of weeks ago. In a new video posted to Twitter, the actor seems to be in good spirits, and says his main concern is trying to get home.
"We're both doing ok, still asymptomatic," Elba, 47, says of himself and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, 30. "We're past the quarantine period but we're a little bit stuck in limbo because we can't get a flight home, so we just have to sit still for a little bit. I think the worst of it has probably passed."
He continues, "It's weird because I never sit still. Sabrina never sits still either, and I think she's finding it harder, getting cabin fever."
Naturally, the Luther star was particularly worried after being diagnosed positive for the virus since he has a pre-existing lung condition. "Take it from me, man, I thought I was definitely going to see the worst of it as an asthmatic," he says, adding a "big shoutout to everyone that's helping other people, especially the doctors and nurses who are doing their thing."
Finally, the actor offered some comforting words for others who are suffering under quarantine and isolation, particularly the ones who can't afford the luxuries he and his family can.
"To everyone who is going through hard times financially right now...keep your head up," he says. "We're going to fight this thing and everything's gonna be cool."
