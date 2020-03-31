Noelle Robinson Explains How She Deals With Having Celebrity Parents

From coming out as sexually fluid to discussing her college life, Noelle Robinson, daughter of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey, has continuously given fans an inside scoop on her life.

The 20-year-old YouTube star shared a video on March 24 where she discussed questions from fans that she admitted she had avoided answering.

Robinson got candid about her struggles when answering one fan who asked if people treat her differently because she has famous parents.

“Yes and no,” Robinson explained. “Like, it just kinda depends. I’ve had friends in the past that have treated me differently, or like, just kind of moved funny, but I kinda know how to see that now, like quickly and kinda cut it out. Even now, my circle is full of people that treat me the exact same that they would treat anyone else. But those are the types of people that I want around me.”

“It kinda took me growing up and just figuring out like….I should not really hang around this person as much if I see that they’re only bringing up my parents 24/7 and just certain red flags that I’ve learned,” she continued.

Robinson also told viewers that having celebrity parents pushed her to create boundaries with people, especially while in school, in order to evaluate the intentions of those who interact with her.

Watch Noelle Robinson open up to fans in the full video below.