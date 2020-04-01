Pregnant Bianca Bonnie Reveals Concerns After Baby’s Father Chozu Tests Positive With COVID-19

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition star Bianca Bonnie is dealing with a difficult situation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 28-year-old, who is seven months pregnant, revealed she’s having challenges after learning Chozus, her castmate and father of her child, has tested positive for coronavirus, TooFab reports.

Chozus confirmed his positive test on Instagram on Sunday (March 29) saying he started seeing symptoms following ACL surgery. He took the opportunity to share his experience and give a warning to those not taking the pandemic seriously.

“I wanted to reach whoever I can and tell y'all yes this is a real virus spreading and it can take one time to leave your home and you can impact the rest of your family,” he said on the post.