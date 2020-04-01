Pregnant Bianca Bonnie Reveals Concerns After Baby’s Father Chozu Tests Positive With COVID-19

The Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition star is seven months pregnant.

Written by Vanessa Etienne

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition star Bianca Bonnie is dealing with a difficult situation amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

The 28-year-old, who is seven months pregnant, revealed she’s having challenges after learning Chozus, her castmate and father of her child, has tested positive for coronavirus, TooFab reports.

Chozus confirmed his positive test on Instagram on Sunday (March 29) saying he started seeing symptoms following ACL surgery. He took the opportunity to share his experience and give a warning to those not taking the pandemic seriously.

“I wanted to reach whoever I can and tell y'all yes this is a real virus spreading and it can take one time to leave your home and you can impact the rest of your family,” he said on the post.

Wassup y'all so this pic is from me last Monday when I went in for physical therapy on my knee. I wore a mask the entire time. This was the first time I left the house for a week and the only time. Later this day I developed flu like symptoms and got almost 104 degree fever. It was impossible to sleep for longer than 3 mins and I felt body aches like never before. After two days of feeling like this I went to a drive-thru testing sight for COVID-19. A day after getting tested I felt almost back at 100% with just minor headaches. I got my results back today and they were positive for COVID-19. I'm already feeling much better so I wanted to reach whoever I can and tell y'all yes this is a real virus spreading and it can take one time to leave your home and you can impact the rest of your family. Luckily I'm young and healthy so I was able to bounce back somewhat fast. This virus is really attacking our elders with weaker immune systems. If anyone is feelings symptoms like I've listed what worked best for me is steamed showers for 15 mins, drinking about 2-3 gallons of water a day, a lot of orange juice, and vitamin-c pills. Stay Safe. God Bless 🙏🏾💙

But with the uncertainty that comes with COVID-19, Bianca reportedly says she’s not sure if Chozus should be at the hospital when the baby is born. 

"I don't trust it. We don't have a cure, right? We don't have a vaccine for it," Bianca told TooFab, adding that Chozus says he will be immune to the disease moving forward. "But I'm like... that doesn't mean I can't get it or the baby can't get it. I don't know."

"People are dying left and right and I just think that June is very close," she continued. "It's 2 months and I don't think the baby is going to be able to handle anything. I just don't know. I can't call it, so I want to play it safe."

But the hip hop artist is trying to look on the bright side until the time comes, reportedly working on new music while in self-quarantine.

WE TV's Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition airs Thursdays at 9pm ET/PT.

Photo Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

