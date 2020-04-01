Pregnant Bianca Bonnie Reveals Concerns After Baby’s Father Chozu Tests Positive With COVID-19

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition star Bianca Bonnie is dealing with a difficult situation amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The 28-year-old, who is seven months pregnant, revealed she’s having challenges after learning Chozus, her castmate and father of her child, has tested positive for coronavirus, TooFab reports.
Chozus confirmed his positive test on Instagram on Sunday (March 29) saying he started seeing symptoms following ACL surgery. He took the opportunity to share his experience and give a warning to those not taking the pandemic seriously.
“I wanted to reach whoever I can and tell y'all yes this is a real virus spreading and it can take one time to leave your home and you can impact the rest of your family,” he said on the post.
But with the uncertainty that comes with COVID-19, Bianca reportedly says she’s not sure if Chozus should be at the hospital when the baby is born.
"I don't trust it. We don't have a cure, right? We don't have a vaccine for it," Bianca told TooFab, adding that Chozus says he will be immune to the disease moving forward. "But I'm like... that doesn't mean I can't get it or the baby can't get it. I don't know."
"People are dying left and right and I just think that June is very close," she continued. "It's 2 months and I don't think the baby is going to be able to handle anything. I just don't know. I can't call it, so I want to play it safe."
But the hip hop artist is trying to look on the bright side until the time comes, reportedly working on new music while in self-quarantine.
WE TV's Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition airs Thursdays at 9pm ET/PT.
Photo Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
