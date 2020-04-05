Halle Berry Shuts Down Criticism After Son Wears Her Thigh High Boots

Halle Berry is spending her time in quarantine by sharing precious moments with her children.

On March 24, the actress posted a video of her 6-year-old son Maceo-Robert playing in his mom’s stylish thigh high boots. “#Quarantine Day 12 🥴,” she captioned the Instagram post, showing how her family is staying positive and entertained while self-isolating during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

One person wrote, “😍😍 she’s having the time of her life lol,” to which Berry replied with a respectful correction, writing, “well it’s a he (😂) and he is having a ball. Tryna cope the best he can. Laughter helps a lot right now ! ♥️.”

Berry was criticized for allowing her son to wear her pumps, but the mom of two had a gentle response to shut down the haters.

“It’s tight on these kids right now. Let’s have a laugh and some compassion yawl ! ♥️🙏🏽 ,” she said.