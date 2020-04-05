Halle Berry Shuts Down Criticism After Son Wears Her Thigh High Boots

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Halle Berry is spending her time in quarantine by sharing precious moments with her children.
On March 24, the actress posted a video of her 6-year-old son Maceo-Robert playing in his mom’s stylish thigh high boots. “#Quarantine Day 12 🥴,” she captioned the Instagram post, showing how her family is staying positive and entertained while self-isolating during the novel coronavirus outbreak.
One person wrote, “😍😍 she’s having the time of her life lol,” to which Berry replied with a respectful correction, writing, “well it’s a he (😂) and he is having a ball. Tryna cope the best he can. Laughter helps a lot right now ! ♥️.”
Berry was criticized for allowing her son to wear her pumps, but the mom of two had a gentle response to shut down the haters.
“It’s tight on these kids right now. Let’s have a laugh and some compassion yawl ! ♥️🙏🏽 ,” she said.
“🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 harmless fun. Tryna survive right now. You feel me? ♥️,” the John Wick 3 actress said in response to one comment.
Another comment read, “That all dressed up and no where to go MOOD 💃💃💃💃,” Berry kept the jokes rolling in about keeping her kids contained during the pandemic: “Oh he got some place he tryna go, but his mama won’t let him ! 😂.”
In May of 2019, the 53-year-old opened up to TODAY about her strong policies when it comes to showing the faces of her children on social media.
During her three-year marriage with her ex-husband Olivier Martinez, the couple gave birth to Maceo-Robert. Berry also has a 12-year-old daughter, Nahla Ariela from her former long-term beau Gabriel Aubry.
“I just don’t want to plaster them all over the internet. That just doesn’t feel right for me,” the Oscar winner said. “They’re gonna do that soon enough. That’s gonna be their life when they grow up, and they will choose when that starts.”
She added, “I’ve fought really hard to protect their privacy, and I just want them to have their life and have it be theirs.”
(Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)
